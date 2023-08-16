Blaze Casino’s GGR increased by up to 80% with BGaming’s Game Customization Service

BGaming has published a case study to showcase Blaze Casino’s significant GGR growth following a successful partnership.

Press release.- The fast-growing igaming provider BGaming is celebrating a successful partnership with the leading industry operator Blaze Casino by unveiling a case study, which highlights that Blaze achieved up to an 80 per cent growth in GGR through its game customization service.

Highlighted in a new case study, the boost saw Blaze Casino enhance crucial metrics, such as bets count, player retention, and overall casino performance and resulted in a GGR boost of between 30 per cent and 80per cent, across the five games analysed.

By placing player experience at the centre of its operations, BGaming is able to offer game customisation to help operators boost engagement and retention, and achieve desired outcomes.

The slot studio’s leadership credentials in creating personalised gaming experiences have already been demonstrated through the development of more than 100 branded games in partnership with prominent industry players, Stake, Rollbit, PlayAmo, Blaze and more.

Now, the comprehensive case study is showcasing the success story of Blaze casino – from creating their first custom game Blaze Million, to its impressive one-month results of x4 GGR boost and substantial increase in other mission-critical KPIs.

In the exclusive case study, BGaming sheds light on detailed insights into the development process, Blaze’s approach to promoting tailored content, and performance metrics of custom games compared to standard slot offerings.

Nick Zavadsky, brand exclusive games product manager at BGaming, said: “Partnering with Blaze Casino has been a remarkable journey of innovation and problem-solving.

“We’re thrilled to offer our clients diverse levels of customisation, even delving into crafting totally exclusive games. Blaze Casino is a pivotal strategic partner, and we’re excited about our collaboration, witnessing such impressive results from our joint efforts.”

