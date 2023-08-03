BGaming launches Luck and Magic

This thrilling gaming offers 96 per cent RTP and unique face-down cards replace familiar reels

Press release.- BGaming is revealing the secret to big wins with its latest release, Luck and Magic.

Luck & Magic invites players into a fantasy realm where fate is decided by a group of magical creatures, inspired by the most popular video game characters and themes.

This thrilling gaming offers 96 per cent RTP and unique face-down cards replace familiar reels. As the player hits spin, each card turns face-up to reveal the symbol and value underneath in an innovative addition.

Watching over the reels is the wise wizard, who appears as a Bonus symbol. Three Bonus symbols on the first, second or third reels start the unique Bonus Game. In this, players may choose one of five cards which in turn reveals the multiplier won, before all other cards flip to show their values. Players may also buy the Bonus game at any time by hitting the ‘Buy Bonus’ button.

With creativity at its heart, this immersive high volatility release promises players a fresh experience that showcases BGaming’s ever-evolving slots offering.

Yulia Aliakseeva, co-CPO at BGaming, said: “At BGaming, our vision is to convert gambling into gaming and with Luck & Magic, we invite players to experience a card game and slot all-in-one. In a truly innovative move, we offer players the chance to flip cards on the reels and see each symbol’s value without having to refer to a paytable.”

“Additionally, we used some of the most magical and classic video game characters to feature in this release – including highly-detailed artwork for an enchanting experience like no other.”