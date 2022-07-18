Big Win on N1 Casino: player caught the MEGA on Mystery Drops

The winning bet was placed on Legacy of Dead (Play'n GO).

Players tried their luck on promo Mystery Drops and got a big prize.

Press release.- The beginning of July is a fortunate one for N1 Casino players. They caught a MEGA prize of 51 125 EUR in Mystery Drops at N1 Casino. The winning bet was placed on Legacy of Dead (Play’n GO).

“Every time our players win big, we enjoy — this is what we are all about, giving our players these cherished moments of pure joy. Our sincere congratulations go to our player. Good luck to all our users – wish you to be the next lucky one,” – notes Yaroslav Laptev, Chief Product Officer of N1 Partners Group.

The integration of the multifunctional solution of the SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator to N1 Partners Group projects enabled the company to create its unique Mystery Drops campaign for a prize drawing. What does it mean? Users can continue playing their favourite online casino games and still enter the random prize draw. Players can win in any of the three levels of the promo campaign: Mega, Grand, and Major. Prize amounts are progressive and random. Should note that today only N1 Partners Group projects have such a feature.

