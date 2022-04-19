BIG Tech welcomes Amit Sharma as chief executive officer

Sharma brings an extensive track record over his 18 years in the technology industry.

Press release.- BIG Tech, BMM Testlabs’ adjacent technology company providing cyber defense systems, regulatory technology, and media solutions, announces Amit Sharma as its Chief Executive Officer.

Martin Storm, Chairman and CEO of the group company, commented, “Amit is uniquely qualified to lead and develop our new business technology portfolio.”

And he added: “His long-term gaming industry experience, business development capabilities and proven management skills combine with a strong technology orientation to advance our strategic initiatives. I am pleased to introduce Amit in this key executive role and know that he will be a great fit in our values-driven culture.”

Also, Sharma said: “I am excited to join BIG Tech and the BMM group. I share Storm’s vision for the business and am confident that we can deliver technology solutions to the gaming industry that transforms the user experience in key areas.” “The existing progress from the group has been encouraging and it is now time to accelerate growth. I look forward to developing and leading key strategic initiatives in pursuit of our goals” he explained.

Sharma brings an extensive track record over his 18 years in the technology industry. Recently, he served as VP of Business Development at Adlink Technology for three years. Prior to that, he served as General Manager & VP of Sales for Quixant USA for seven years.

In both cases, Sharma drove revenue growth and increased market share, while building and managing sales, operations, and product teams. Sharma is a resident of Las Vegas, Nevada and will be based out of the group headquarters in Las Vegas.