BHA defines judicial panel for disputes in UK horse racing

The British Horseracing Authority’s Judicial Panel handles disciplinary affairs and licensing disputes.

UK.- The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) has restructured its judicial panel. The 25-member panel oversees disciplinary affairs, licensing disputes and appeals, providing advice on sports law, governance and technical procedures.

The panel can conduct inquiries into concerns involving UK racing and make recommendations and impose penalties for breaches of the Rules of Racing when required.

Sports law expert Sarah Crowther KC will lead the panel, replacing Brian Baker (CBE). HH James O’Mahony, formerly a circuit judge in Kent, will serve as deputy chair. Rt. Hon. Sir Gary Hickinbottom, formerly judicial chair for British Wrestling and the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) will lead the appeals board for UK racing supported by barrister Susan Ahern and HH Clement Goldstone KC, a retired Judge and former racehorse owner.

The BHA said it reviewed 100 applicants for the panel and assessed them based on competencies such as independence, judicial and decision-making skills and knowledge of horse racing and equine welfare.

Crowther KC, said: “I am delighted that we have been able to appoint Panel members in all roles who not only possess those skills in abundance, but also reflect the range of viewpoints and values of the industry and the wider public which the panel serves.

“I welcome the successful candidates to the Panel and congratulate them on their appointments. I look forward to working alongside them to continue the work of the Judicial Panel as the independent tribunal for horse racing in Great Britain.

“May I finally take a brief opportunity to thank the current members of the panel whose appointments will come to an end next month for their service to the panel and the industry.”

At the start of this year, the BHA banned the jockey Danny Brock from racing for 15 years over an alleged betting conspiracy. Brock was found guilty of participating in corrupt and fraudulent practices in three races in December 2018 and March 2019. The horses he rode in those races have also been disqualified.

Brock rode on the flat circuit from 2009 to 2021. He was reported to have intentionally stopped his horses during races. He prevented his horse Mochalov from getting the best place in two races.