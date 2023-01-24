BHA bans Danny Brock from racing over betting conspiracy

The jockey has been disqualified for 15 years.

UK.- The British Horseracing Authority has banned the jockey Danny Brock from racing for 15 years over an alleged betting conspiracy. Brock was found guilty of participating in corrupt and fraudulent practices in three races in December 2018 and March 2019. The horses he rode in those races have also been disqualified.

Now a greyhound trainer, Brock rode on the flat circuit from 2009 to 2021. He was reported to have intentionally stopped his horses during races. He prevented his horse Mochalov from getting the best place in two races.

Brock was tried by a disciplinary panel along with five others: Sean McBride, Philip ‘Charlie’ McBride’s son and assistant trainer, Luke Olley, Eugene Maloney, Andrew Perring and Luke Howells. They were found to have profited from the betting corruption.

The BHA said in a statement: “This welcome outcome sends a powerful message that conduct of this nature will never be tolerated in British racing.

“The conduct of the individuals found in breach in this case risked undermining confidence in our sport and flagrantly disregarded the hard work and dedication of people up and down the country who carry out their duties in good faith.”

The BHA said: “It is vital that supporters and bettors have faith in the fairness and integrity of our sport. At the same time, participants must have absolute confidence that they are competing on a level playing field.

“We are grateful to the panel for their diligence in hearing and passing judgement on this important case.”

BHA restructuring

The BHA announced in November that it would restructure its corporate governance to improve the long-term development of horseracing and implement a new industry strategy to increase funding. The plan was approved at an extraordinary general meeting of the Racecourse Association (RCA) attended by all racing stakeholders.

The BHA will introduce a new Commercial Committee to oversee changes to funding. The committee will aim to enhance racing’s commercial focus, including racing fixtures, key contracts, promoting the sport and initiatives with key stakeholders such as owners and bettors.

Meanwhile, a new Integrity Advisory Committee will give strategic advice and make recommendations on long-term integrity and sustainability. An Industry Programme Group will provide guidance on horse welfare, HR, corporate social responsibility, equality, diversity and inclusion, social licence and environmental sustainability.