BGC welcomes UK government’s growth plan

The Betting and Gaming Council says its members will play a role in backing the plan.

UK.- The industry lobby and standards association the Betting and Gaming Council has announced its support for the UK government’s new growth plan. It says its members will play an active role in supporting the plan announced by the chancellor of the exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng on Friday.

Kwarteng’s so-called “mini-budget” includes a package of measures designed to boost growth and make the UK economy more competitive. The BGC stressed that the UK betting and gaming sector is already a business success story, supporting 119,000 jobs, contributing £7.7bn to the economy and generating £4.5bn for the Treasury.

But the BGC said operators were “ready to invest even more” and expects to create 15,000 new jobs by 2027 based on current growth trends.

BGC CEO Michael Dugher said: “The regulated betting and gaming sector backs the government’s Growth Plan – and is ready to play its part in its ambitious growth agenda.

“The government has set out a bold plan to revive the economy. This can only be achieved by setting the right regulatory framework for businesses to thrive. Our members are supporting the UK’s hard-pressed high streets with bookmakers, while casinos and bingo provide a key pillar to the hospitality, tourism and leisure sector.

“They are also supporting the government’s Levelling Up agenda with huge and growing world-leading British tech in cities such as Stoke-on-Trent and Leeds. Betting and gaming support over 8,500 jobs in these areas alone, while contributing over £630m to their local economies.

“This is a sector that is already investing in communities, delivering growth, and creating jobs and wealth across the UK. All our members stand ready to see that vital contribution grow.”

Dugher also urged the government to revisit the long-delayed gambling white paper, stressing that the right regulatory framework can support growth.

He said: “We are committed to continuing to raise standards on safer gambling and urge the government to work with the industry to make progress on a gambling White Paper soon so that our members have the regulatory clarity they need to invest in the future.

“We believe the right regulatory reforms can help a thriving sector reach new heights while delivering on the government’s goal to improve player safety, a goal we share and are already working towards.”

Damian Collins to remain responsible for gambling in new UK government

The BGC has also welcomed confirmation from the UK government’s Department of Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) that Damian Collins will remain responsible for the gambling remit, including the long-delayed Gambling Act review. He will remain in position as parliamentary under-secretary for tech and the digital economy.

Collins was appointed to the role on July 8 after Chris Philp resigned in protest at Boris Johnson’s leadership. With Liz Truss now prime minister and Michelle Donelan having replaced Nadine Dorries at the helm of the DCMS, it had been unclear who would lead the gambling review, which was said to be all but complete before Johnson resigned.

A gambling white paper is still expected in the coming months, but speculation is brewing that the UK government may completely scrap its long-delayed overhaul of gambling legislation. Truss is said to favour ditching plans for new regulation in a range of areas in order to focus on economic growth.

The Guardian has suggested that any new legislation based on the two-year review could be scrapped completely. The newspaper’s chief political correspondent, Jessica Elgot, has reported that Truss wants to axe the animal welfare bill, the energy bill, the online harms bill and reforms of gambling legislation.