BGaming to boost LatAm growth with Betara content partnership

The agreement follows several successful partnerships for BGaming in Latin America.

BGaming will integrate its engaging portfolio of more than 100 games with Betara’s platform.

Press release.- igaming content provider BGaming is further expanding in LatAm after teaming up with Peruvian casino and sportsbook operator Betara.

The creative games studio has partnered with Betara to increase its foothold and boost brand awareness in the diverse and lucrative market.

As part of the deal, BGaming will integrate its engaging portfolio of more than 100 games, including AI-generated features and in-demand mechanics, with Betara’s platform.

The agreement follows several successful partnerships for BGaming in Latin America this year which reaffirms the growing popularity of its slots offering.

Olga Levshina, chief commercial officer at BGaming, said: “Actively developing our business in LatAm by establishing our reputation for delivering high-quality content, seamless integration and a smooth start-up continues to be a top priority for us.

“We look forward to a successful ongoing partnership with Betara and providing our ever-expanding portfolio to its players.”

Daniel Vargas, head of Marketing at Betara, said: “We are very pleased to welcome BGaming which is a fast-growing igaming content provider that turns betting into gaming. Thanks to its team of experts and player-oriented approach, BGaming creates innovative and attractive products that will be present at Betara, which seeks to position itself as the best sports betting and online casino in the Peruvian market.

“The studio is also known for its exclusive brands created in collaboration with the main operators in the sector where Betara will have special participation to launch exclusive games and branded with its own brand. At Betara we are absolutely sure that our players will be very happy with this partnership.”

