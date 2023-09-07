BGaming celebrates Japanese lucky cat in Maneki 88 Fortunes

All symbols except the Scatter have the same initial payout values.

Press release.- igaming content provider BGaming is trusting a symbolic lucky cat to hand out big wins in its latest release.

The Japanese-inspired game sees players travel to the enchanting Far East to enjoy oriental charm, with a friendly maneki-neko talisman waiting to attract good luck and money in this medium-high volatility slot.

Joined by a tiger, panda, turtle, crane and koi, players can embark on a voyage of discovery and find a blooming lotus Wild, which appears on reels 2, 3, and 4, and substitutes all symbols except the torii Scatter.

In this slot, a special Coin Wild symbol further boosts the game and each coin collected increases the chance to win a jackpot. An eighth Coin Wild guarantees the start of the jackpot round, which offers four types of jackpot with up to a x3,000 max multiplier.

The engaging gameplay is enhanced by the golden torii Scatter which appears on any reels and triggers the free spins round if three or more land in the main game, and offers 10 free spins. During this mode, every Coin Wild triggers the Jackpot round, where 12 coins appear on the screen. In a move towards gamification, this interactive feature allows players to click on the coins to match three of the same jackpot symbols and win one of four jackpots.

Another unique addition is the Golden Symbol feature, which gives players the choice to choose up to five golden symbols and directly impact the availability of jackpot levels, with the golden symbols paying out higher amounts than their symbol version if they land on the reels. All symbols except the Scatter have the same initial payout values which can be increased if players select the Golden Symbols.

With 96.38 per cent RTP, this adventurous slot also includes the popular Buy Bonus feature, which allows players to buy a Free Spins round with a particular number of Golden symbols. After purchasing the round, the next spin draws three Scatters to the reels 1, 3 and 5. The feature is disabled if the Chance x2 feature, which offers a slightly increased bet and a higher chance to trigger free spins, is active.

Yulia Aliakseyeva, co-CPO at BGaming, said: “The maneki-neko is a universally-recognised symbol of good luck and we are sure our players will enjoy its irresistible charm in our new release.”

“The extra Coin Wild symbol also adds a further boost as it gives players a route to the jackpot round, with a guaranteed jackpot win.”

