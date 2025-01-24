1xSlots: How do affiliate programs work with streamers?

The company reflects on the main topics of discussion when working with streamers in different markets.

Press release.- Affiliate programs have different approaches to working with streamers. In general, their methods can be divided into two main types: working with demo accounts and working with real funds (raw cash). For example, in Brazil, demo accounts are most often used, while players prefer to play for real money in Argentina. These preferences are frequently formed due to the casino’s first major entry into a particular market. If, for example, a well-known casino starts operating in Mexico for the first time and offers demo accounts, this can set new trends in cooperation with streamers. 1xSlots analyses the main trends regarding working with streamers.

What services does 1xSlots use to analyse streamers?

There are various services for analysing streamers, which may vary depending on the platform.

twitchtracker.com — this is one of the best free Twitch analysis services, which provides access to extensive statistics.

streamscharts.com — the only channel analysis service on the Kick platform. Detailed statistics require a subscription, but basic information is available for free.

socialblade.com — a platform for viewing YouTube channel statistics with a user-friendly interface and access to the necessary information.

What do the affiliates pay attention to and which indicators are the most important?

Affiliates pay special attention to the actual number of viewers without cheating, as well as the content offered by the streamer. Given the prevalence of cheating, it can be difficult to find channels with a real audience. It is also important to take into account the audience’s engagement, which can be assessed by the activity in the broadcast chat. If the chat is not active during donations, this may be a signal of a low level of engagement. As for the content, for example, Minecraft streams may not be the best choice for casino advertising.

Which is better: “big” or “small” streamers?

It depends on the specific situation. Practice shows that “average” streamers with a loyal audience often provide the best return on investment. Major media personalities can demand high fees for their name, which is not always justified in terms of traffic. “Small” streamers tend to look for ways to attract viewers and can use various creative approaches.

Is the company looking for streamers or are they finding it?

Most streamers who are interested in working with casinos turn to affiliate programs themselves. Some of them want to try their hand at this field, but such cases are rare and may indicate that they are having difficulties. It is important to monitor the market regularly and keep abreast of current trends, as the popularity of streamers can change very quickly.