BGaming promises ‘futuristic and funky’ art collaboration at ICE London 2024

The company has teamed up with British muralist Mr Cenz to continue its initiative “When art meets gaming”.

Press release.- BGaming is gearing up for ICE London 2024 with its first artist collaboration of the year, featuring futuristic work from one of the city’s veteran graffitists.

The studio has teamed up with British muralist Mr Cenz, whose electrifying interpretations of BGaming’s top game heroes, including Elvis Frog, Penny Pelican, Book of Cats, and Aztec Magic, will be on display at the BGaming’s booth as part of its fifth artistic collaboration.

As with each artistic alliance, Mr Cenz has offered a new take on the characters, this time going back to his roots by hand-drawing designs, spray painting them onto wooden panels in his studio and taking images to blend with the stand.

In addition to large-scale displays, Mr Cenz’s creations will appear on limited-edition merchandise and other gifts for BGaming’s partners.

The initiative, dubbed ‘When Art Meets Gaming’, is now in its second year, following successful displays at ICE London, iGB Live Amsterdam, SBC Summit Barcelona, and SiGMA World Malta in 2023.

BGaming will also demonstrate its latest release, Aztec Clusters, which was developed with the help of streaming data insights of Casinolytics. The team will offer engaging activities to celebrate the new game, along with other interactive elements and demonstrations of its packed roadmap.

The rapidly expanding provider’s attendance at ICE London 2024 follows a hugely successful year, with a 95 per cent boost in global gaming revenue (GGR), a string of award wins, and entry into 10 new markets to name just a few achievements.

Marina Ostrovtsova, CEO at BGaming, said: “We are returning to ICE London this year as a bigger and better studio, excited by our huge growth in 2023. We remain committed to building creative experiences for our players and nothing demonstrates this better than our popular local artist collaborations. We have teamed up with Mr Cenz to design an energetic stand that we are sure will inspire partners old and new, and spark inspiring conversations for the year ahead.”

Graffiti artist, Mr Cenz, said: “It was a pleasure to work on this project. Interpreting the characters in my style was a big challenge, especially the animals and cacti. I’m used to painting in a more photorealistic way, but in this instance, I enjoyed going back to my graffiti roots and combining this with an illustrative approach.”

Then he said: “The characters were fun to paint, and I really enjoyed bringing them to life with my unique, futuristic, and funky flow.”