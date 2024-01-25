BGaming presents Wild Heart

The release of Wild Heart comes at a time when BGaming continues to grow in popularity in Mexico and across LatAm.

The company celebrates its expansion in LatAm with this Mexican-themed slot.

Press release.- BGaming is celebrating its flourishing reputation in LatAm by releasing the Mexican-themed slot Wild Heart. The charismatic raccoon guides players to uncover intriguing features, including Wild Frames, an extra multiplier, Free Spins with Sticky Wilds, and three Buy Bonus options.

The vibrance of Mexico is evoked through the soundtrack of a bustling city in this charming slot, as the raccoon embarks on a search for riches with his animal friends.

A stand-out feature of this game is the Wild Frames feature, which sees a cycle of 10 spins offered during the base game. When the Special heart symbol lands on a cell, it is framed in gold, with the cell remaining sticky until the cycle of spins is complete, at which point they turn into Wild symbols. If the heart lands on an already framed cell, an extra multiplier is then added to each win for that cycle.

The classic Free Spins mode is triggered when three horse Scatter symbols land on reels 1, 3, and 5, and activate 10 free spins. Here, any Wilds that appear stick and remain in place until the end of the Bonus game.

Further enhancing the experience is the Buy Bonus feature, which offers players three levels of bonus to purchase: zero Sticky Wilds in option one, four – in option two, and nine – in option three. The medium-high volatility slot also offers 96.92 per cent RTP and a maximum multiplier of x2,820.

The release of Wild Heart comes at a time when BGaming continues to grow in popularity in Mexico and across LatAm, with an increased focus on releasing content that appeals to regional preferences.

Kate Puteiko, CMO at BGaming, said: “In the last 12 months, we have established a strong presence in Mexico and partnered with more than 70 casinos across LatAm as a whole. We continue to localise our content for the various markets we are live in, which is why we are sure Wild Heart will be popular in the region.”

She also stated: “Of course, this slot has plenty of charm for all players, with thrilling features and joyful visual effects, that really display our continued commitment to creating a well-rounded gaming experience.”