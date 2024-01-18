BGaming unveils God of Wealth: Hold and Win, an Asian-inspired slot with epic jackpots

BGaming has launched its second Asian-themed slot, God of Wealth: Hold and Win, featuring a blend of blazing reels, and three epic jackpots.

Press release.- BGaming returns with its second Asian-themed slot developed in collaboration with designers from East Asia.

Headed up by the powerful god of money, Caishen, God of Wealth: Hold and Win includes a Blazing Reels feature, the classic Hold and Win mechanic, a Free Spins round and three epic jackpots.

Between vibrant cherry blossom trees, the magical temple holds the secrets to great riches. In this medium-high volatility slot, players will enjoy authentic illustrations and traditional melodic music to convey the tranquillity of the Far East.

In God of Wealth: Hold and Win, generous Caishen offers out Wild symbols, which substitute all symbols in a winning line except Scatter or Coin symbols. Three Scatter symbols on reels 1, 3, and 5, trigger five free spins.

For added thrill during the Free Spins mode, a Giant Scatter can trigger three additional free spins. In this round, the exciting Blazing reels feature may see reels two, three and four combine and form one spinning Giant Symbol, which acts as if nine of the same symbols are on the reels.

The highly popular Hold and Win mechanic can be triggered when six coin symbols land on the reels, with each coin symbol featuring a randomised multiplier from x1 to x100 of the bet.

As more coins drop on the reels, a higher prize can be won, with a potential Mega jackpot of up to x10,000 the bet available if 15 coin symbols land. Smaller jackpots, the Mini or Major jackpot are also available.

The all-powerful Caishen also offers two options for BGaming’s Buy Bonus feature in this 95.24 per cent RTP game – with the option to choose Free Spins or trigger the Hold and Win round in pursuit of a €250,000 max win.

Aliaksej Baliukonis, game designers team lead at BGaming, said: “After the success of Book of Panda MEGAWAYS, get ready to be wowed by our second slot created in collaboration with East Asian artists.

“God of Wealth: Hold and Win employs a different popular mechanic, Hold and Win, and combines it with unique features, such as Blazing reels, and impressive audiovisual effects to enhance the gameplay and celebrate the delights of this beautiful culture.”