With a 96.93 per cent RTP, a playful soundtrack and detailed graphics, this release is set to help players seek their Happy Ever After.

Press release.- igaming content provider BGaming is proving that dreams really can come true in the fairy tale-themed release “Mice & Magic Wonder Spin“. The enchanting slot offers a Wild Frames feature, Free Spins with Sticky Wilds, Extra Multiplier and Buy Bonus.

Based in a magical hidden village, this charming game sees players help a cast of adorable mice escape the sneaky Graf Cat Marquis III, who appears as a Wild.

In this medium-high volatility slot, a cycle of 10 spins gives the opportunity for the Special symbol, a black version of Graf Cat, to be framed with golden lines and stick to the reels, before all Wilds are added to the winnings at the end of each cycle.

If a further Special symbol lands on a spot that is already framed, this will increase the multiplier for that spin by one, which then applies to each winning combination. The max win for this slot is € 141.000.

Three Scatter cheese symbols trigger the Free Spins mode in this imaginative world, which promises 10 free spins, while players can take a shortcut to Free Spins mode by using the Bonus Buy feature. In this feature, players can purchase free spins with 0, 6, or 9 Sticky Wilds.

Yulia Aliakseyeva, co-CPO at BGaming, said: “The Fairy Tale is a universally recognised and adored genre and we have used the heartwarming connotations of childhood stories to bring this fun, adventurous slot to market.

“The Wild Frames feature is highly engaging and offers a fresh playing experience where the multipliers offer even more chances to boost winnings.”

