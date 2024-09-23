BGaming presents its latest release: “Fortuna TRUEWAYS”

The title includes additions such as Wheel of Fortune, Fortuna SpinUp, and Fortuna Favors the Brave features.

Press release.- BGaming has transformed the classic Hold and Win Bonus game with its engaging TRUEWAYS mechanic in the latest title, Fortuna TRUEWAYS. On top of this, the release includes the Wheel of Fortune, Fortuna SpinUp, and Fortuna Favors the Brave features, as well as Wilds, Mystery symbols, a Coin Respin round, and an accessible Prize.

Players must reach the summit of Mount Olympus to witness the all-powerful goddess Fortuna spin her Wheel of Fortune, with a maximum win of EUR 250,000 up for grabs. As the embodiment of luck, Fortuna can divide one symbol into 1/8 via the Wheel of Fortune feature, enhancing winning combination payouts in both the main and Bonus games.

A flexible dynamic Prize increases anticipation and delivers ample rewards to players who fill all the cells on the Bonus reels with Coins. The Prize adapts to the number of cells in the Bonus round, starting at x30 of the stake for 12 cells and ending at x5,000 for 48. Players can refer to the rules for the complete Prize table.

The Fortuna Favors the Brave feature can be triggered if there is a winning combination. An animated Expanded Wild featuring the goddess Fortuna may appear on reels 3 and 4 and break up into 1/8 Wilds. The smaller Wilds then assume the role of multipliers when Fortuna SpinUp is active.

The all-new Fortuna SpinUp can be purchased for x4 of the bet amount. This button sees the player receiving more Mystery, Coin, and Wild symbols, with each Wild offering a multiplier between x2 and x8, and The Wheel of Fortune appearing more frequently. The Mystery symbol has the power to randomly transform into one of Fortuna TRUEWAYS’ paytable icons.

Adding further excitement to the classic Hold and Win Coin Respin round, Collect assumes all the values of the Coins present on the screen, while Boost adds its own value to the figures on screen, except for other Boosts. At the end of this round, all Coin values are summarised and the total amount is paid to the player.

Yulia Aliakseyeva, Co-CPO at BGaming, said: “We are delighted to inject Fortuna TRUEWAYS with so many engaging additions, such as our progressive Prize mechanic and our lucky character’s themed features. Our TRUEWAYS series continues to be a hit and switches up the traditional slot game format, offering more unexpected surprises for players on an ever-shifting field.”