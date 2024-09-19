BGaming extends Winbet partnership with Bulgarian launch

The company will integrate its portfolio with Winbet’s platform in the European country.

Press release.- BGaming has built on its long-term collaboration with Winbet by launching in the Bulgarian market with the operator.

As part of the deal, BGaming will integrate its creative portfolio with Winbet’s platform in Bulgaria, with games such as Minesweeper XY, Wild Cash, and Bonanza Billion, made available to its players.

Winbet is one of Eastern and Central Europe’s leading brands, with a presence in markets such as Romania, Bulgaria, Serbia, and Croatia. Its Bulgarian arm boasts more than 30 gaming halls in over 20 cities and enjoys a prominent position in the country’s entertainment space.

BGaming first partnered with Winbet in January, helping to elevate the operator’s platform in Romania with its striking and innovative content. Now, it will replicate this success and demonstrate the widespread appeal of its creations in another strategically significant market.

Olga Levshina, CCO at BGaming, said: “We are pleased to celebrate our ongoing partnership with Winbet by collaborating with them once again, this time in Bulgaria.

“So far this year, our titles have been positively received by Winbet’s players in Romania and we look forward to delivering our portfolio to a neighbouring market alongside this major brand.”

Victor Perenovski, operations director at Winbet, said: “BGaming’s content has proven quite popular with our users and a great expansion of our portfolio. We are happy to extend our agreement with BGaming’s new and exciting titles. This partnership is an important step in fulfilling our promise to our customers for a high-quality gaming experience and the most popular games from the best providers.

“The game provider’s portfolio has so much potential for attracting players and is based on detailed analysis of their preferences and behaviours. We anticipate a partnership that will continue to deliver positive results.”