Kate Puteiko, BGaming: “For the rest of 2024, we focus on expanding in Spain and Brazil while adding new partners in these markets”

Kate Puteiko, chief marketing officer at BGaming, gave an exclusive interview to Focus Gaming News ahead of the upcoming SBC Summit.

Exclusive interview.- Kate Puteiko, chief marketing officer at BGaming, spoke with Focus Gaming News ahead of the upcoming SBC Summit that will take place in Lisbon. She mentioned how the company was preparing for the event, its latest game releases and partnerships. She also spoke about igaming trends and BGaming’s plans for the rest of 2024.

BGaming will participate in the SBC Summit in Lisbon, how are you preparing for the event and what are your expectations?

We began preparing for the SBC Summit in Lisbon about two months ago, focusing on every detail to make our presence memorable. This involved developing concepts, crafting messages, and designing our booth. One of the exciting highlights is a new art collaboration with a street artist from Portugal. This collaboration will bring a fresh, creative touch to our booth, which, by the way, will be the biggest in BGaming’s history — 117 square meters!

The booth will showcase characters from our data-driven hit game Aztec Clusters, all reimagined in the artist’s unique style with elements of pop art. We’re incredibly proud of this project and can’t wait to see the reactions.

As for our expectations, we anticipate the SBC Summit to be one of the biggest and most exciting events in the iGaming industry. We look forward to connecting with new partners, gathering insights, and hearing feedback from our peers on our products and services.

Could you tell us about BGaming’s latest game releases? Any other products you are planning to exhibit at the show?

Let me introduce a few of our standout recent releases! First is Kraken’s Hunger, our debut horror-themed slot. This game features adaptable reels, bonus symbols, Free Spins, and a Bonus Buy option. Next up is Street Power, a win-only casual game with three fighter options and retro-style visuals. It’s a dynamic twist on the classic fighting game genre. Lastly, Mine Gems offers a fresh take on the classic Minesweeper. This casual game combines progressive multipliers with simple mechanics.

Beyond these releases, we’re thrilled about an exclusive celebrity-branded game launching on Roobet on September 25, which is sure to capture attention. Visitors will also get to experience our B-Rush Challenges marketing tool and have opportunities to win prizes. Be ready for an action-packed event from September 24-26!

BGaming has recently entered the Bulgarian market in partnership with operator Inbet. How was the reception of the firm in the country?

BGaming’s entry into the Bulgarian market, thanks to our partnership with Inbet, has been positive so far. Local players have shown much interest in our games, particularly enjoying our mix of fun gameplay and great visuals. Inbet’s strong presence in the country has helped us connect with a broad audience, and seeing our content so well received is exciting.

We’ve also just signed a new partnership with Winbet Bulgaria, one of the top Eastern and Central European brands, which further expands our reach. We’re confident there will be more partnerships as we continue to grow in Bulgaria.

The company has recently launched new promo tools. What feedback did you receive and what do you consider are the clients’ preferences?

One of our latest promo tools is BGaming’s Drops emphasizes both ease of use and innovation. Each campaign is customized for specific events, and operators love that it requires no extra effort — prizes are automatically credited to players’ balances in any currency. We’re preparing for a major Drops campaign themed around Oktoberfest, and we can’t wait to unveil it.

Another tool we’re particularly proud of is our B-Rush Challenges. This simple but effective promo tool helps casinos engage more players without requiring any complex setup or additional investment. It’s easy for casinos to integrate, and players can jump in right away. The idea is to attract new players, keep them engaged, and ensure they stick around.

We’ve seen great success with it recently. For example, popular LatAm streamer Jon Vlogs ran a challenge on the JonBet platform, which drew 18,000 peak viewers and almost 140,000 bets placed. The feedback has been encouraging, and we’re excited to see more casinos using these tools to boost engagement.

What new iGaming trends will emerge in the next months?

It’s always a bit tricky to predict trends in iGaming, but a few key areas seem likely to gain traction in the coming months. First up, personalized gaming experiences are set to become even more prominent. Players are increasingly seeking content tailored to their individual preferences and behavior, so we can expect game providers to focus more on creating experiences that resonate personally.

Lastly, social interaction features are likely to become more prevalent. We’ll probably see more emphasis on in-game chats, multiplayer options, and live interactions that mirror social media experiences.

What objectives does the company have for the rest of 2024?

For the rest of 2024, BGaming team focuses on expanding our presence in Spain and Brazil while adding new partners in these markets. We’re also working on getting certifications for Italy, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Sweden. We’re currently processing our license for Denmark and hope to make progress in this region soon.

We’re excited to introduce our new BGaming Loyalty promo tool and to launch fresh slots and casual games with innovative features and mechanics. Some of these games are being developed in collaboration with Casinolyitcs, so we have some thrilling titles coming up!