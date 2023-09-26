BGaming leaves a lasting impression at SBC Summit Barcelona 2023

The event was an opportunity for the company to showcase its latest offerings and connect with old and new partners after gaining Spanish certification earlier this year.

Press release.- igaming content provider BGaming has marked another successful SBC Summit Barcelona, continuing its groundbreaking initiative ‘When Art Meets Gaming’ with an unforgettable artistic collaboration.

The two-day event held key strategic significance for BGaming, offering an opportunity to showcase its latest offerings and connect with old and new partners after gaining Spanish certification earlier this year. The provider used the invaluable platform to communicate its core values, showcase its diverse gaming portfolio and expand its professional network.

BGaming’s continued commitment to creativity was showcased through its partnership with Spanish muralist Jay Kaes, who used his unique artistic vision to recreate the studio’s beloved characters from titles such as Book of Cats, Penny Pelican and Elvis Frog. The collaboration marks the third of its kind this year, following the hugely popular art displays by Dutch street artist I AM EECLO at iGB L!VE and pop-culture-inspired artist Thumbs at ICE London.

Over the event, BGaming presented its diverse portfolio of over 100 engaging games, including the latest creations Mice & Magic Wonder Spin, Bone Bonanza and Gemhalla, and this year’s hugely popular dice-themed series, featuring Wild Cash Dice, Dice Million and Dice Bonanza.

As an additional offering to partners, BGaming unveiled an exclusive range of merchandise, including hoodies, sweatshirts, t-shirts, laptop cases, and suitcases. Alternatively, BGaming offered the option to contribute an equivalent amount to UNICEF in support of the victims of the Morocco Earthquake. This followed the success of its charitable initiative at previous exhibitions, where BGaming supported Ukrainian UNITED24 and UN Crisis Relief funds.

Kate Puteiko, CMO at BGaming, said: “This year’s SBC Summit Barcelona was hugely productive and memorable for the BGaming team. It was magical to reconnect with our industry peers, meet new partners and showcase our progress over the last 12 months.

“We also enjoyed the SBC Awards at Caves Cordniu Winery – it was a marvellous evening and wonderful to celebrate the success of our friends in the igaming industry.”

Anticipation is now building ahead of BGaming’s next event at SiGMA Europe Summit 2023 in November. The team has already begun preparations for its fourth collaboration with a local street artist in Malta, which will be announced soon.

See also: BGaming presents “Mice & Magic Wonder Spin”