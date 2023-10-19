BGaming launches Scratch Alpaca instant win collection with three striking titles

Each game offers customisable limit features and thrilling auto-play or turbo modes.

Press release.- igaming content provider BGaming has released its first collection of scratch card games with three different betting values. Each Scratch Alpaca game offers customisable limit features and thrilling auto-play or turbo modes.

Promising a simple but fun gaming experience, each Scratch Alpaca session requires players to scratch off nine cells for a fixed price to reveal hidden values. If they match three values, the corresponding amount is credited to their balance.

The three games, Scratch Alpaca Gold, Scratch Alpaca Silver and Scratch Alpaca Bronze, require bet amounts of €2.5, €1 or €0.1, and a max jackpot of €250,000 is on offer in the Gold edition. The very-high volatility games offers a 90 per cent RTP.

Each game includes two limit tools, which set the game to stop once a certain loss is reached (loss limit) or when a certain winning amount is reached in autoplay mode (winning limit).

The autoplay feature allows players to select the number of autoruns and sit back as the game automatically continues. Within autoplay, players can further simplify their experience by hitting turbo mode, which removes the scratching movement and displays the round result immediately.

Mikalai Dzneladze, chief casual game producer at BGaming, said: “We are excited to release our first collection of scratch card games with the Scratch Alpaca series. This colourful instant-win game demonstrates our ongoing commitment to creativity and turning gambling into gaming. By going live with the Gold, Silver and Bronze releases at the same time, there is an offering to match the taste of a wide variety of players, making this an unmissable addition to any game portfolio”.