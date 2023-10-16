BGaming announces final local artist collaboration ahead of SiGMA Europe 2023

The creative slots studio BGaming has announced a collaboration with the celebrated street artist.

Press release.- Fast-growing igaming content provider BGaming has revealed its last local artist collaboration of the year, teaming up with Malta-based graffiti artist MARCAMIX.

Ahead of next month’s SiGMA Europe 2023 in Malta, the creative slots studio BGaming has announced a collaboration with the celebrated street artist, whose work decorates buildings and structures across the country.

Inspired by BGaming’s Elvis Frog slot and its vinyl record symbol, MARCAMIX used an album cover theme to ‘remix’ the game provider’s top characters into unique creations.

The artist has created works based on Elvis Frog, Book of Cats, Aztec Magic, and Gold Rush with Johnny Cash, which will be on display at Stand 2109 from 13th to 17th November at SiGMA Europe Summit.

For partners wishing to get their hands on more limited edition merchandise, BGaming will also offer clothes and branded gifts with live-art BGaming characters by MARCAMIX, or an alternative option to donate an equivalent amount to charity.

Kate Artsimenia, brand manager at BGaming, said: “We can now announce our fourth and final local artist collaboration of 2023, after a successful collaboration with Malta-based MARCAMIX.

“Malta is the beating heart of gaming in Europe so we are delighted to work with MARCAMIX in this vibrant country and create artwork to welcome new and returning partners.”

Street artist MARCAMIX said: “I enjoy the creative challenge of collaborating and remixing ideas. The opportunity to combine perspectives without limitations is intriguing and exciting.

“An open-ended collaboration allows ideas to flow freely back and forth, organically leading to unexpected outcomes. I always start by trying to come up with an overarching narrative or theme that can tie all the individual pieces together.

“Stylizing unique personalities, the juxtaposition of quirky caricatures with album genres added layers of mystique, giving an unexpected twist to the group artwork.”