BGaming has released its latest game this year: Dragon’s Crash

The igaming content provider releases its third crash game with two bet options.

Press Release.- BGaming has released its latest game this year, in which an unpredictable beast tempts players with a shower of golden coins. High-volatility Dragon’s Crash features a multiple bet option, both autoplay and auto cashout modes for different player tastes, and accessible gameplay.

In Asian culture, the majestic dragon symbolises good fortune and prosperity. In this energetic crash game set in a temple, great riches are just one click away – but only if players beat the fire-breathing dragon.

In the base game, Dragon’s Crash asks players to place their bets as gold coins start to land on a plate and the multiplier quickly rises. They must then cash out before the dragon awakens and breathes flames over their winnings, resulting in a loss. The multiple bet option returns here as a highly popular feature of BGaming’s crash portfolio, offering the option to place two bets in one round.

The casual game includes two auto modes to appeal to a range of player preferences. Autoplay allows players to pre-set a bet and select several autoruns, while the auto cash-out feature can be set in the settings by choosing an exact multiplier for cash out.

In addition, BGaming has enhanced the screen further by integrating a player score table which displays the winnings and losses of others to foster a sense of community and competitiveness. With the power of the dragon at its centre, the high-voltage addition to BGaming’s crash game line-up also promises a 97 per cent RTP and a max win of €250,000 ($272,000)

Mikalai Dzneladze, chief casual game producer at BGaming, said: “We are delighted to release our third crash game at a time when they are enjoying a steep increase in popularity. They are favourites among players looking for simplicity and speed, which is exactly what Dragon’s Crash offers.

“The theme is highly recognisable and intriguing, while its graphics and soundtrack add a further sense of energy that runs from the start of each session.”