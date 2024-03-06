BGaming builds on LatAm growth with Blokotech integration partnership

The deal has already seen BGaming integrate its entire portfolio.

BGaming has partnered with Blokotech to expand in Argentina and Chile.

Press release.- BGaming has partnered with game aggregator Blokotech to pursue major growth in Argentina and Chile.

Software solutions provider Blokotech was first founded in 2022 by a team of iGaming veterans and currently hosts more than 4,000 games on its unified gaming platform.

The strategic agreement has already seen BGaming successfully integrate its entire portfolio, including recent game releases Merge Up, Wild Tiger and Capymania, with 20 online casinos via Blokotech’s single API integration, while others are ongoing.

The rise in BGaming’s profile among LatAm players comes at a key time for the creative studio, as it builds on its entry into Chile in 2023 and sets its sights on growth into Argentina for the year ahead.

See also: BGaming revives exclusive mechanic for Lucky 8 Merge Up

Paulina Hovar, sales manager at BGaming, said: “After a stellar year in which we entered Chile and enjoyed significant growth in LatAm, we are pleased to partner with Blokotech to facilitate a large-scale integration of our entire portfolio. Players in Argentina and Chile can now enjoy our fun and engaging releases, including latest slots and regional favourites, such as lottery games.”

Salvatore Messina, co-founder and general manager at Blokotech, added: “BGaming is a brilliant content studio that is at the forefront of creating truly engaging gaming experiences. We’re looking forward to launching these titles on our platform knowing the positive impact they’ll have with our LatAm audience.”