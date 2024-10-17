BGaming goes green by funding Portuguese Urban Nature Project

This charity project marks the third creative cause supported by BGaming in 2024.

The creative game studio gifted €10,000 to The European Intercultural Club.

Press release.- BGaming has supported a biodiversity education programme in Lisbon, with the view of developing children’s artistic skills and promoting community cohesion.

The creative game studio gifted €10,000 to The European Intercultural Club, a non-profit organisation that supports youth education, training and employability, this summer. BGaming’s generous donation has now been used for club premises repairs and organisational needs, with another portion financing a project to support children’s skills development.

The new programme ‘Urban Nature Project – A Macro Story’ will help students integrate with the urban environment around them in a hands-on and multi-disciplinary way. The youngsters will combine elements of nature with cinema and audiovisual techniques, as supported by cinematic artist Gonçalo Almeida.

After embarking on observatory nature walks, the students of the Urban Nature Project will join Almeida to learn the fundamental techniques of cinema, including narrative, filming and editing techniques, with the aim of promoting environmental awareness, developing creative skills and strengthening ties between the school, community and the Great Outdoors.

Gonçalo Almeida was born in Portugal and began his career as a film director, growing to become one of the biggest names in fantasy cinema. He has directed and produced a number of critically acclaimed works including Faz-Me Companhia, The Girl from Saturn and The Advent.

This charity project marks the third creative cause supported by BGaming in 2024 after they made donations to a Brazilian art institute and a youth chess centre in Poland ahead of other major industry events.

Marina Ostrovtsova, CEO at BGaming, said: “Creativity is a proven way to support young children’s development, and we take joy in donating to valuable causes that champion this. Just as BGaming is dedicated to producing the most creative games on the market, we are committed to building strong communities through art.

“The children at The European Intercultural Club are sure to benefit from their time taking part in this semester-long project and we can’t wait to hear about the results.”

Ana Quintela, general coordinator at The European Intercultural Club, added: “We’re happy that BGaming reached out to us, enabling the local school to implement a cinema workshop project. This donation came at the perfect time, allowing us to support an educational initiative that aligns with our community’s needs.”

