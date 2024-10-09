BGaming joins Spinoro’s aggregation platform to bolster European expansion

Through the deal, the company will expand in key regulated markets across the continent.

Press release.- BGaming has secured a partnership with SpinOro to deliver its games portfolio to a wider European player base.

Through the deal, the company will expand in key regulated markets across the continent, including Spain, Lithuania, Romania, and Bulgaria, with its ever-growing list of titles set to go live with SpinOro’s operator partners.

SpinOro, the spin-off of Anakatech, is a well-renowned developer of games, platforms, and comprehensive solutions with over 10 years of expertise.

Their portfolio features over 180 exclusive in-house slot, scratch, and table games, accessible in 20+ languages. Through its powerful aggregation platform, SpinOro offers operators a flexible selection of cross-platform games, either as a standalone suite or integrated with third-party titles from top providers.

“This solidifies BGaming’s position as a provider of quality gaming experiences to the European market, following a string of successful partnerships with operators such as Uniclub, InBet, and StarCasino in Q3,” the company said.

Olga Levshina, CCO at BGaming, said: “We are delighted to partner with SpinOro to deliver our wide-ranging content library to more European players than ever before.

“SpinOro is renowned for offering the best cross-platform games to boost player activity and increase retention. Our titles are proven to do just that and we are looking forward to delivering memorable experiences to players across these four key markets.”

Jeff Letlat, COO at SpinOro said: “BGaming’s titles are in high demand, particularly as they seek to reach new audiences with imaginative mechanics, themes, and genres.

“We are thrilled to have them join our SpinOro aggregation platform among the best providers in igaming and remain confident that their releases will continue to surprise and excite players as more are added.”