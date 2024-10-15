BGaming releases Haunted Reels to kick off spooky season

This release marks BGaming’s first series of Halloween titles this season.

Press release.- BGaming has kickstarted a frightfully fun Halloween adventure in Haunted Reels. This feel-good Burtonesque slot combines eerie sound effects and animations, with themed features, such as a trio of Buy Bonus levels, ghost Wilds, pumpkin Scatters, and a memorable bonus game with multipliers.

Set in the gloomy garden of a haunted mansion, this monster bash unfolds as players enter through a crowd of ghosts, with 97 per cent RTP, and well-balanced payouts and results offering a rewarding experience. The sleepy skeleton lies at the right of the game field and he is ready to jump into action with the bonus game started.

One of the stand-out features of Haunted Reels is its bonus games, which are triggered by three or more pumpkin Scatters. One of three levels is then selected at random, which shows the number of free spins won, the chosen symbol and how many multipliers are needed to get the bigger reward. As the reels spin, coffins reveal either a chosen symbol which becomes sticky, additional free spins, or a multiplier, while the quirky skeleton helps open random additional coffins. The more paying symbols collected, the bigger the final win, with a maximum reward of x5,000 of the bet amount.

When a multiplier is revealed during the bonus round, it is sent to a panel at the bottom of the reels. If five multipliers are collected, they are absorbed by the skeleton, who wakes from his daze with a growling sound, and released onto the game field at random, before a final payout is calculated.

In the medium-high volatility base game, the ghost wild symbol has a random multiplier of x2, x3, x5 or x10, and substitutes any symbols except the Scatters to complete winning combinations.

The Buy Bonus button offers three levels of bonus game; Green is low volatility with all symbols, Red is medium volatility with high symbols only, and the Purple option is very high volatility with high symbols only. In the Green and Red games, five multipliers can be randomly assigned to the reels if they are found, while in the Purple game, the skeleton assigns five collected multipliers twice.

Julia Alekseeva, co-CPO at BGaming, said: “Evoke the atmosphere of the witching hour with our delightful Haunted Reels slot, which combines eccentric symbols and audiovisual effects, with easy-to-follow game mechanics.

“This release marks our first of a series of Halloween titles this season and for those who manage to wake up our lazy skeleton, a beastly bash is about to unfold.”