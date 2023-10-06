BGaming gives famous sculptures and paintings a provocative makeover in Izzi Art

IZZI Casino has released this striking game after collaborating with BGaming.

Press release.- igaming content provider BGaming has taken inspiration from contemporary internet culture to give the world’s most celebrated works of art a rebellious makeover.

Putting a modern spin on iconic paintings and sculptures, BGaming has teamed up with IZZI Casino to create this lively new release Izzi Art – which sees the Girl with the Pearl Earring taking a selfie and getting likes, and Venus getting botox and lip fillers.

In this bold slot, players will laugh their way to big wins with humorous animations, featuring a sneezing face mask-clad Mona Lisa and Michelangelo’s David donning sunglasses.

IZZI Casino has released this striking game after collaborating with BGaming, an expert in customisation, to develop its daring representation of modern-day trends.

The golden-haired Medusa Scatter awards 10 Free Spins if four symbols land on the screen, while Five awards 20 Free Spins and Six offers 30. If three or more Medusas drop during the Bonus round, an additional five Free Spins are awarded.

During the Free Spins round, the urn multiplier symbol offers a random multiplier of between x2 and x100 each time it lands on the reels. Izzi Art slot offers RTP 96.11 per cent, High Volatility and max.multiplier x10200.

Nikita Zavadsky, product manager of Brand Exclusives at BGaming, said: “This eclectic, thought-provoking new release shows the hugely creative results made possible by our customisable offerings.

“The artwork and soundtrack are unforgettable and unlike anything we have produced before. After developing Izzi Art in collaboration with our valued partner IZZI Casino, we have already seen it is highly popular with their players, and can’t wait to see how much a wider audience loves it.”

A spokesperson for IZZI Casino said: “Working closely with BGaming to craft exclusive games has been a shining example for us of how well a provider can execute a game concept. They consistently made changes to align with our requests and injected their creative ideas to achieve the perfect result.

“We really enjoy collaborating with the BGaming team in this and other directions, and we look forward to expanding our list of joint exclusives in the future.”

