BGaming collaborates with Spanish muralist Jay Kaes for SBC Summit Barcelona

Press release.- BGaming has announced its latest local artist collaboration ahead of SBC Summit Barcelona – teaming up with Spanish muralist Jay Kaes.

Throughout his career, Jay Kaes has gained international recognition for his captivating creations that reflect the evolving human experience amidst rapid technological advancements.

At the Barcelona event, which runs from September 19 to 21, the internationally-renowned artist’s revisioning of BGaming’s top themes and characters, including from Book of Cats, Penny Pelican and Elvis Frog.

Jay Kaes has created large-scale murals in Miami, Spain, Italy and the Netherlands – while partnering with huge brands such as Sony, Netflix, American Express and Virgin Atlantic.

BGaming’s new collaboration makes up the third partnership between the studio and local artists this year – following popular art displays by Dutch street artist I AM EELCO at iGB Live and pop-culture-inspired artist Thumbs at ICE London.

The slots developer has dubbed this endeavour ‘when art meets gaming’, underscoring their ongoing enthusiasm for partnerships and fostering creativity.

As part of the ambitious venture, BGaming will also develop an exclusive merchandise range specifically tailored for attendees at SBC Summit Barcelona.

Kate Puteiko, CMO at BGaming, said: “We are truly excited to showcase Jay Kae’s unique work, that reflects our perception of self and the future in an ever-changing world. Jay has transformed our much-loved game characters in his own style – which combines painting, street art and augmented reality technology to make a mind-bending combination.

“We look forward to visitors to our stand experiencing BGaming’s game art like never before and they will be able to get their hands on a limited-edition range of merch too.”

Artist Jay Kaes said: “Experiencing the excitement of having one of my street artworks capture someone’s attention and then receiving an offer for a collaborative project is undeniably invigorating.

“What made it even more captivating was that the BGaming team showcased an innovative mindset and a genuine willingness to embrace creativity and originality.”

