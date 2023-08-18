BGaming invites players to take a magical spin with thrilling Dice Million

The slot complements BGaming’s package of alternative takes on the classic dice theme.

Press release.- BGaming is ramping up gameplay like never before with the latest addition to its dice-themed portfolio, Dice Million.

The engaging new release offers players the chance to roll for a winning combination and potential x3000 jackpot – with the dots on each dice face representing Scatters, Wilds, Expanded Wilds and Stacked symbols.

The slot complements BGaming’s package of alternative takes on the classic dice theme, following the successful release of Dice Bonanza.

With a unique gold Expanded Wild dice, any symbol apart from the Scatter can be substituted to secure big wins, with this energetic slot offers a 97.10 per cent RTP and medium-high volatility.

In this game, there are two Scatter symbols – blue and purple encrusted jewel dice. Scatter 1 (blue) can appear on any reel and if three land, they pay out regardless of the line. Scatter 2 (red) can land on reel 1, 3, or 5 and pays out when three blue Scatters land in one spin.

Continually striving for gamification, BGaming has added its popular Skin Change feature, which allows players to reskin the slot for a new experience without reloading the game.

Another addition to the game is the Gamble Round, which becomes available after any win and allows the player to guess the colour or suit to increase their winnings.

Yulia Aliakseeva, co-CPO at BGaming, said: “Transforming gambling into gaming is one of the achievements we have strived for since we first launched as a slots studio and Dice Million helps us meet that goal.

“Our Skin Change feature ensures players don’t get bored – as with the click of a button they experience entirely new visuals and a fresh gaming experience.”

