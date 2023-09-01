BGaming wraps up popular dice series with thrilling Wild Cash Dice 

The new release forms the final addition to BGaming’s highly popular dice series.

Press release.- igaming content provider BGaming is celebrating the history of fortune-telling with its latest dice-themed slot Wild Cash Dice.

The new release forms the final addition to its highly popular dice series, following the successful releases of Dice Million and Dice Bonanza, with bright, engaging graphics and straightforward gameplay.

This easy-to-follow offering combines nostalgic slot imagery, such as a three-reel bonus game and the lucky number 7, with a 96.12 per cent RTP, realistic 3D cube symbols, and 10 paylines.

Fuelling an energetic experience, the bonus game is triggered when three 3-reel slot machine bonus symbols appear on the reels, while four symbols trigger an x3 multiplier and five symbols result in an x10 multiplier. If the bonus game is triggered, players face the chance to win a huge x999 bonus.

During the base game of this high-volatility slot, if players wish to experience the unique bonus game more quickly, they can select the Buy Bonus feature by buying it at a price displayed on the screen.

Released on 1st September, this magical slot, with a soundtrack akin to game show music, is sure to appeal to dice-game lovers worldwide.

Yulia Aliakseyeva, co-CPO at BGaming, said: “Wild Cash Dice is the third and final dice-themed release this year and we are delighted to see how popular the series has been with our players.

“Each slot offers something different, with varied, engaging features, colourful graphics and a new take on one of the world’s most popular games.”

