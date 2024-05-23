BGaming announces its partnership in Romania with Skywind Group

The move follows BGaming’s acquisition of a Class II licence from the Romanian National Gambling Office.

BGaming’s collaboration will initially focus on Romania, with future plans to expand into Colombia.

Press release.- BGaming has penned one more Romanian content partnership with global supplier Skywind Group.

As part of the deal, the online casino provider is set to benefit from BGaming’s portfolio of BGaming’s games, including top-performing titles of the year, such as Aztec Magic Bonanza, Wild Cash and Space XY.

The move follows BGaming’s acquisition of a Class II licence from the Romanian National Gambling Office and a partnership with Superbet and Maxbet earlier this year.

Founded in 2012, Skywind Group has experienced growth over more than a decade, with its portfolio featuring more than 300 games. Live in more than 19 regulated markets, the provider has also integrated its content with more than 1,000 operators.

BGaming’s collaboration with Skywind Group will initially focus on Romania, with future plans to expand into Colombia with the premium content provider, highlighting the studio’s impressive growth trajectory.

Olga Levshina, CCO at BGaming, said: “We are proud to further our reach in Romania by partnering with Skywind Group, a supplier that shares our passion for providing the most creative content in the market.

“We look forward to further growth with Skywind, with plans to expand into Colombia, but for now we hope their Romanian players continue to enjoy our fun and engaging games.”

Alina Popa, business development manager at Skywind, added: “We are delighted to be providing BGaming’s top-tier, certified games to our players in Romania.

“BGaming is known for its player-first ethos and we know that the content offering is developed specifically with player feedback in mind. For this reason, we anticipate a long and successful partnership.”