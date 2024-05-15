BGaming unveils its latest release: Chicken Rush

Players will help three feathered sheriffs rule the roost and keep the Wild West safe.

Press release.- BGaming presents its latest title featuring wilds with multipliers, coin bonus symbols, a bonus round and three buy bonus options.

The gun-wielding roosters fire at wooden boxes to pass the time in this upbeat release with 97 per cent RTP. Each spin unveils creative-themed symbols, with the bonus round triggered when three or more gold coin bonus symbols land on the reels.

The bonus game features a mechanic who randomly selects a sticky symbol as it starts. All symbols are then hidden in wooden boxes and each free spin opens the boxes to reveal the selected sticky symbol, multipliers or an extra free spin.

The final winning value depends on how many sticky symbols players have uncovered at the round end. If they collect five multipliers, five symbols are then randomly multiplied by those values. Players can hit a maximum multiplier of x5,000.

The gameplay is further enhanced in the medium-high volatility Chicken Rush by three buy bonus options. These vary in price, offering the option for a bonus game with any symbol, only high-paying ones or a double shot of multipliers.

Aliaksej Baliukonis, game designers team lead at BGaming, said: “We are proud to release Chicken Rush, which is as action-packed as the title suggests. The highly creative Bonus game stays true to the theme of the title, with the wooden crates replacing traditional symbols and adding an extra layer of surprise.

“We are delighted to see how popular this game is, with the trio of Buy Bonus options, our lovable characters and intriguing multipliers all ensuring the game is brimming with action.”