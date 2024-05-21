BGaming boosts engagement with progressive multiplier in Panda Luck

The iGaming content provider introduced its latest slot, Panda Luck.

Press release.- BGaming has centred its latest release, Panda Luck, around a progressive multiplier to maximise player interest within the Asian-themed slot’s Bonus Game. The slot features attractive graphics and the studio’s popular Bonus Buy option.

The main hero of this 3×3 title is the animated grinning panda, who rejoices for players from the top of the reels as they approach a win. The loveable creature also takes the form of the Bonus symbol, and when three or more land on the reels, the Bonus game is triggered, granting initial three respins.

During the Bonus game, all panda symbols become sticky and award multipliers with golden coins. Each panda that subsequently lands on the reel resets the number of respins to three. Golden pawprint coins are then added to the multiplier amount for each new panda. The higher the number of coins collected, the higher the multiplier the player will receive — ranging from x3 to a maximum multiplier of x2,124.

Players looking for a quicker route to the Bonus game in this very high–volatility release with 97% RTP can benefit from BGaming’s Buy Bonus feature.

Yulia Aliakseyeva, Co-CPO at BGaming, said: “Our bright and engaging theme is what makes Panda Luck so appealing to players who are looking to win big in a simple and easy-to-follow way. The game will appeal to a wide range of audiences thanks to its progressive multiplier and Buy Bonus option, meaning those looking for more thrill can achieve it too.”