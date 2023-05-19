Betsson named Racing Club sponsor

Betsson’s name will appear on the kits of Argentina’s Racing Club de Avellaneda.

Argentina.- Sweden’s Betsson has announced a sponsorship deal that will see it appear on the kits of Argentine football team Racing Club de Avellaneda. The deal covers the 2023-24 season.

Betsson’s branding will appear on both the men’s and women’s kits, on the upper back of the shirts. It will appear in all local and international matches, starting today (May 19).

Betsson Group CEO Jesper Svensson, said: “We are excited to start this journey with one of the most popular teams in Argentina. The club’s history, its loyal fanbase, and the enormous potential of its squad made them the perfect team for us to support.”

Víctor Blanco, President of Racing Club, said: “Once again, we confirm the relevance of Racing Club as a brand. It fills us with pride to be selected by a prestigious company like Betsson has chosen us as a platform to further enhance their brand promotion.

“Racing Club ensures extensive reach and visibility for some of the most influential brands in Latin America. Furthermore, being the first football club in Argentina to secure a sponsorship from Betsson holds strategic importance for us.”

Betsson aims to further expand its brand recognition and customer base in Latin America, which last year became Betsson’s biggest market. The group launched in Mexico in September.

Earlier this week, Betsson’s BML Group subsidiary was hit with a €2.4m fine for targeting customers in Finland. It’s been banned from marketing to Finnish players after the National Police Board (NPB) found it to be in breach of the Finnish Lotteries Act, which upholds Veikkaus’s gambling monopoly in the country.

The NPB found that Betsson had illegally targeted players in mainland Finland through marketing on various channels and forms of media over an extended period. It said BML had been given opportunities to submit a statement to give its point of view and to correct its activity to comply with Finnish law.