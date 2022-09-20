Betsson Group launches in Mexico

The group is expanding in Latin America, which is already its biggest market.

Sweden.- Betsson Group has launched online gambling in Mexico, expanding its presence in Latin America. The company is operating online casino, live casino and sports betting at betsson.mx.

The launch comes after Latin America became Betsson’s biggest market in the last quarter. The Swedish company will run its Mexican operations from Colombia, where it opened a hub in 2021.

Andrea Rossi, commercial director for Latin America at Betsson Group, said: “We are overjoyed to have launched in Mexico, the second biggest gaming market in Latin America.

‘We will be using our experience in the online gaming industry and with this, we are certain that we will attain our vision of offering engaging products as well as providing the best customer experience in the industry, now also to our Mexican customers.”

CEO Jesper Svensson said: “We continue to deliver on our geographically diversified growth strategy and see great potential ahead in the Latin American markets in general and in Mexico in particular, given the size of its economy and population.

“I am particularly excited about the upcoming football World Cup during the seasonally very busy fourth quarter and am confident that Mexican customers will enjoy Betsson’s market-leading product offering.”