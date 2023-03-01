betParx joins IBIA

Greenwood Gaming´s betting operator has joined the International Betting Integrity Association.

US.- Greenwood Gaming´s betting operator betParx has joined the International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA). the sports integrity body now has 45 companies and 125 sport betting brands among its members.

Matthew Cullen, SVP of interactive gaming and sports of BetParx, said: “We are thrilled to join IBIA and affirm our commitment to promoting the highest standards of integrity in sports betting. By working with industry leaders, we aim to ensure a safe and fair betting experience for all users.”

Khalid Ali, IBIA CEO, said: “The IBIA is delighted that BetParx has chosen Ibia as the operator’s preferred monitoring partner. It highlights betParx’s commitment to protecting the integrity of its betting products and related sporting events through the world’s premier operator-led monitoring body.

“BetParx is a very welcome addition to Ibia and maintains our growth across the burgeoning North American sports betting market. The association looks forward to working closely with BetParx and to integrating the operator within our global sports betting integrity network.”

The IBIA implements an anti-corruption tool that detects suspicious activity on members’ betting markets and reports it immediately. In its report for 2022, the IBIA reported 268 alerts made to sports governing bodies – an increase of 14 per cent on 2021 and also higher than the 230 alerts reported in 2020.

Europe remained the region that saw the most alerts, accounting for 126 or 50 per cent of all alerts. That compares to 51 alerts in Asia, 25 in Africa, 22 in North America, 19 in South America and one in Australia. There were alerts for 14 sports and 61 countries. Tennis accounted for 102, up from 80 in 2021, and football accounted for 67 (66 in 2021).