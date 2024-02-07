BetMGM’s redesigned sports betting app launches in Nevada

BetMGM currently operates in 28 markets with mobile and retail offerings.

US.- BetMGM‘s redesigned mobile sports betting app is now live in Las Vegas. Powered by Entain, the BetMGM Nevada app offers an increase in prop and parlay wager options and live streaming capabilities.

BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt said: “As the world’s biggest sporting event arrives in Las Vegas this week, it is the ideal moment to introduce Nevada to our premier mobile sports betting app. Nevada attracts people from around the world and is home to an incredibly knowledgeable sports fan base. It is vital to provide them with a superior product, and we are thrilled to do that with this launch.”

MGM Resorts has retail sportsbooks at nine destinations along the Las Vegas Strip: Bellagio, ARIA, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, Park MGM, Luxor, New York-New York and Excalibur.