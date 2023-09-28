BetMGM signs deal with Atlantic Digital for film-themed titles

The deal includes The Godfather slot for BetMGM Casino in Michigan.

US.- Igaming and sports betting operator BetMGM has signed a deal to exclusively offer Atlantic Digital‘s portfolio of proprietary games in the US. The portfolio includes film and TV-based titles, including The Godfather slot, which will debut exclusively at BetMGM Casino in Michigan.

Oliver Bartlett, director of gaming at BetMGM, commented: “The Godfather remains one of the most iconic movies and it is quite fitting that it is the first slot we are offering with Atlantic Digital. BetMGM is proud to be the first to bring The Godfather to the U.S. and its exclusive online casino home. We are always looking to partner with brands our customers love and game studios that are creating new and engaging content.”

Sam Hobcraft, CEO of Atlantic Digital, added: “We are incredibly proud to partner with BetMGM and bring our popular branded games to the US market. The Godfather is just the start. Branded content has always been at the core of the land-based player experience. We at Atlantic Digital are at the forefront of this movement, and, working alongside BetMGM, we will be bringing the highest quality IP online to the US. We couldn’t be more excited about the potential of this partnership and what it could mean for US customers for many years to come.”

Last month, BetMGM and Atlantic City’s Borgata Hotel Casino announced the launch of Dual Play Roulette on BetMGM and Borgata Online Casino in New Jersey. The roulette, which is provided by Evolution, allows players at a physical roulette table and players online to participate in the same game. The roulette is located on Borgata’s gaming floor with multiple cameras positioned around the table.