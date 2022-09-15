BetMGM signs advertising deal with NJ Transit

The deal was announced at the Secaucus Junction train station, in New Jersey.

BetMGM’s name will be added to the Meadowlands Rail Line and it will gain digital and print advertisements at Secaucus Junction station.

US.- BetMGM has signed a three-year advertising deal with NJ Transit (NJT), New Jersey’s public transportation system. The partnership was announced at the Secaucus Junction train station, in New Jersey.

After paying $3m for the deal, BetMGM’s name will be added to the Meadowlands Rail Line. It will also have digital and print advertisements at Secaucus Junction. The agreement is the first of its kind for NJT.

BetMGM chief revenue officer Matthew Prevost said: “We started three, four years ago in early ’19 with about 40 or so people in New Jersey. We now have almost 1,000 employees here in New Jersey. Many of our employees start their day with NJ Transit and end their day with NJ Transit, so we really appreciate this opportunity to be a partner.”

NJ Transit CEO and president Kevin Corbett added: “If we can replicate that appropriately and discreetly throughout the system, that will all go to help keep fares down but also show the company is properly managed. We have assets and we should utilize them, that’s what our riders and taxpayers expect.”

BetMGM also launched a new advertising campaign across social media platforms. The marketing campaign debuted on September 8 during the Thursday Night Football NFL slot. Named “It’s On,” BetMGM’s new campaign features a cast of actors and athletes who are ambassadors for the sportsbook.

BetMGM recently opened its retail sportsbook at State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals. The first sportsbook in a National Football League (NFL) stadium is located on The Great Lawn and operate on both event and non-event days.

The BetMGM Sportsbook is a two-storey, 17,000-square-foot entertainment venue with more than 25 betting kiosks, concert-hosting facilities and dining options. It also offers a 265-square-foot video wall and 38 televisions.

New Jersey gambling revenue up 6.7% year-on-year in July

The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement has reported on the state’s gaming revenue for July. The state’s casinos, horse tracks that offer sports betting and the online partners of both reported $480.7m, up 6.7 per cent compared to July 2021’s $450.6m.

The casino win for the nine Atlantic City casino hotel properties was $299m, up 8 per cent compared to $276.9m in July 2021. The year-to-date total casino win stands at $1.61bn, up 16 per cent compared to $1.39bn at the same point last year.