BetMGM and the Arizona Cardinals to open first NFL stadium sportsbook

US.- BetMGM is to open its retail sportsbook at State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals. The first sportsbook in a National Football League (NFL) stadium will be located on The Great Lawn and operate on both event and non-event days from September 11.

The BetMGM Sportsbook is a two-storey, 17,000-square-foot entertainment venue with more than 25 betting kiosks, concert-hosting facilities and dining options. It also offers a 265-square-foot video wall and 38 televisions. During concerts, the sportsbook will serve as an outdoor amphitheatre, hosting events for audiences gathered on The Great Lawn.

The State Farm Stadium sportsbook complements the BetMGM mobile app, which launched in Arizona in 2021.

BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt said: “The BetMGM Sportsbook at State Farm Stadium is one of the most revolutionary additions an NFL stadium has seen in decades and unlike anything fans have encountered on gamedays. BetMGM shares the Arizona Cardinals’ vision in pursuing new ways to break barriers and entertain fans.”

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill added: “We are proud and thrilled to be the NFL’s first team to offer its fans this type of unprecedented amenity and innovative experience. The BetMGM Sportsbook at State Farm Stadium gives us a chance to engage current and potential fans on a year-round basis in a fun, entertaining and responsible way.”

BetMGM has signed a multi-year partnership to become one of the Kansas City Chiefs’ first sports betting partners. BetMGM will benefit from signage inside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, and its content will be featured across the football team’s digital channels.

MGM Resorts and BetMGM are taking part in the American Gaming Association (AGA)‘s inaugural Responsible Gaming Education Month throughout September. MGM will focus on consumer education, community collaboration and enhanced employee training and will share responsible gaming information on social media channels.

Arizona sports betting handle drops again in June

Arizona’s sports betting handle came in at $319m in June, a 31 per cent decrease from May’s $461.4m, according to the Arizona Department of Gaming (ADG). Arizona ranked 6th nationally in terms of the size of its handle.

Almost 99 per cent of bets were made online. Mobile sportsbooks reported a handle of $316m and retail sportsbooks $2.6m. With nearly $104m, FanDuel Sportsbook held 32.9 per cent of the market. It reported $7.6m in revenue. DraftKings Sportsbook came second with $92.8m in wagers, but reported a $3.2m loss. BetMGM completed took $59.7m in wagers and $5.4m in revenue.