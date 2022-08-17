New Jersey gambling revenue up 6.7% year-on-year in July

The casino win for the nine Atlantic City casino hotel properties was $299m.

US.- The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement has reported on the state’s gaming revenue for July. The state’s casinos, horse tracks that offer sports betting and the online partners of both reported $480.7m, up 6.7 per cent compared to July 2021’s $450.6m.

The casino win for the nine Atlantic City casino hotel properties was $299m, up 8 per cent compared to $276.9m in July 2021. The year-to-date total casino win stands at $1.61bn, up 16 per cent compared to $1.39bn at the same point last year.

James Plousis, chairman of the New Jersey Casino Control Commission, said; “Casino win reached its highest level for the month of July in a decade, reflecting the strength of Atlantic City as a gaming and leisure destination.

“Year-to-date, every casino hotel has surpassed its casino win, internet gaming win, and total gaming revenue compared to the same period last year.”

Internet gaming win reported by casinos and their partners was $136.7m, up 15.2 per cent. For the year-to-date, the total stands at $951.2m, up 26.3 per cent from $752.9m in the prior-year period. Sports wagering gross revenue reported by casinos, racetracks and their partners was $45m, up 18.2 per cent from $55m in July 2021. Revenue was $353.2m for the year-to-date – a 16.6 per cent decline when compared to $423.3m for the prior period.

In terms of properties, Borgata won $124m from in-person gamblers, sports bettors and internet gambling in July, up 16.4 per cent year-on-year. Hard Rock won $59.8m, up nearly 8 per cent, Golden Nugget won $49.1m, steady from a year earlier, and Ocean won $43.3m, up 29.5 per cent from a year ago.

Tropicana won $35.8m, down 2.5 per cent; Harrah’s won $26.3m, down 10 per cent; Caesars Atlantic City $25.5m, down 3.2 per cent; Bally’s Atlantic City $20.7m, up 28.4 per cent, and Resorts Casino Hotel $18.3m, down nearly 3 per cent. (Resorts Digital, the company’s online arm, won nearly $39m, an increase of nearly 15 per cent from a year earlier.)

Total gaming revenue for the year to date is $2.91bn, up 13.7 per cent increase from $2.56bn at the same point last year.

CANJ names Mark Giannantonio as president

The Casino Association of New Jersey (CANJ) has named its new president following the departure of Joe Lupo. It’s appointed Mark Giannantonio, president and CEO of Resorts Casino Hotel in Atlantic City.

Giannantonio is a widely respected Atlantic City gaming executive with more than 35 years of experience in the industry. He’s led Resorts Casino Hotel since 2012 and previously held other executive positions within the casino industry, including as president and CEO of Tropicana Atlantic City.

Giannantonio said: “I am honored to succeed Joe Lupo as the next president of the Casino Association of New Jersey. Joe has been a tremendous leader of this organization, and a tireless advocate for Atlantic City.

“I have deep roots in this community, and I am ready to work together with the city and the state to continue to advance Atlantic City and elevate its status as a leading entertainment hub and destination resort.”