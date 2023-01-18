PointsBet receives RG Check acreditation from Responsible Gambling Council

As part of the process, the council reviewed PointsBet.com and PointsBet.ca based on RG Check standards.

Canada.- PointsBet USA and PointsBet Canada have announced that they have been approved for accreditation under the RG Check program, provided by the Responsible Gambling Council (RGC).

Based in Toronto, the Responsible Gambling Council is a leading international authority on responsible gaming and operates independently from the gaming industry. The RG Check programme aims to ensure standards of responsible gambling among new igaming operators. The process helps gambling venues and igaming sites evaluate, monitor and manage all aspects of their RG strategy and operations.

As part of the accreditation process, the council reviewed PointsBet.com and PointsBet.ca based on its nine RG Check standards. They also required a comprehensive review of documentation and training, employee interviews, employee surveys, and testing of the websites.

Teresa Fiore, responsible gambling & CSR manager at PointsBet USA, said: “At PointsBet, we strive to deliver a product that enhances the sports viewing experience which seamlessly integrates responsible gambling best practices. Since our entry into the North American market, we’ve focused our efforts on understanding the complexities of responsible gambling safeguards and implementing a responsible gambling strategy that educates, protects and supports players.”

Chantal Cipriano, vice president of legal, compliance and government relations at PointsBet Canada, added: “It is a tremendous honor to receive this recognition and validation of our commitment to player protection from the Responsible Gambling Council. Our promise is to continue prioritizing best responsible gambling practices while always striving to provide an unrivalled experience to sports bettors and gaming enthusiasts.”

Shelley White, CEO, RGC, commented: “Congratulations to PointsBet on successfully completing and achieving Responsible Gambling Council’s RG Check iGaming Accreditation for its sites, PointsBet.ca and PointsBet.com. This achievement is a strong demonstration of PointsBet’s commitment to prioritizing player protection, education and harm minimization throughout its operations.

“RG Check is an invaluable tool for managing risk and monitoring the overall effectiveness of RG programming and provides a roadmap for continuous improvement. RGC is proud to provide PointsBet with ongoing support in its responsible gambling journey.”

Rush Street Interactive (RSI) became the first US online casino and sports betting company to receive the RG Check Accreditation from the Responsible Gambling Council (RGC). The firm received accreditation for its BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com brands.

In October, the sports betting and media company Rivalry announced that it had received the RG Check Accreditation from the Responsible Gambling Council, a requirement for igaming operators in Ontario.

PointsBet opens new retail sportsbook in Villa Park, Illinois

PointsBet announced the opening of its newest retail sportsbook in Villa Park, Illinois. Located at Club Hawthorne, the PointsBet Sportsbook marks the fourth retail location for the company in the state as part of its deal with Hawthorne Race Course, which hosts the largest network of off-track betting bars for horse racing in Illinois.

The new sportsbook is located inside the Crazy Pour Sports Bar at Club Hawthorne. The 15,000-square-foot, full-service restaurant features more than 160 high-resolution TVs, including a 26-foot-wide HD display, five 160″ jumbo displays, and an LED sports ticker. The venue also offers a private party and VIP room, and a covered heated patio.