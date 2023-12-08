BetMGM launchs NHL-endorsed online slot game

NHL Gold Blitz has launched in New Jersey.

US.- BetMGM has launched NHL Gold Blitz, the first National Hockey League (NHL)-endorsed online slot game. The game is currently exclusive to New Jersey nut the firm plans to expand to all US states where BetMGM’s igaming offerings are active.

Oliver Bartlett, BetMGM VP of gaming product and content, said: “BetMGM is ecstatic to partner with the NHL and Digital Gaming Corporation to bring this first-of-its-kind slot to BetMGM. The iconic NHL brand combined with the great action of the game makes this a real winner. We are proud to offer this and many more unique games exclusively at BetMGM.”

BetMGM has launched Borgata Arcade at Borgata Online Casino in New Jersey. Borgata Arcade’s product suite consists of over 120 games featuring dozens of Slingo titles and over forty game-themed slots such as Monopoly, Space Invaders, and Ghostbusters Triple Slime.