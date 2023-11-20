BetMGM launches new online casino campaign starring Vanessa Hudgens

The new spot was directed by Grammy award-winner Calmatic.

US.- BetMGM has launched its latest online casino campaign “Library of Games”, starring actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens. The new 30-second spot follows Hudgens through a library, which serves as a portal from one BetMGM Casino game-inspired room to another. The new campaign follows BetMGM’s ads starring Jamie Foxx in September.

The spot was directed by Grammy award-winner Calmatic, known for his work on Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’s Old Town Road.

Matt Prevost, BetMGM’s chief revenue officer, said: “Vanessa Hudgens is a superstar who brings BetMGM to life not only as an iGaming or sports betting company but as an entertainment experience. This is an incredible collaboration that will keep audiences old and new engaged.”

Geno Burmester, creative director at 72andSunny, added: “The iGaming space is more crowded than ever. None of the competitors have the impressive library of games that BetMGM Casino offers. We wanted to bring that product truth to life in a spectacular way only this brand could. Calmatic was the perfect partner. He brought a freshness and energy to every scene, elevating this library of games to a larger-than-life world anyone would want to jump into.”

BetMGM launches Borgata Arcade in New Jersey

BetMGM has announced that Borgata Arcade is now available at Borgata Online Casino in New Jersey. Borgata Arcade’s product suite consists of over 120 games featuring dozens of Slingo titles and over forty game-themed slots such as Monopoly, Space Invaders, and Ghostbusters Triple Slime.

Matt Prevost, chief revenue officer at BetMGM, said: “Borgata Arcade offers an all-in-one place for players to find their favorite games. From the traditional shopping mall arcade to its popularity in home consoles, the arcade continues to evolve as BetMGM now brings it to life in iGaming.”