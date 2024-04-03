BetMGM goes with Prove Identity for sports betting security

Prove Identity will provide its Prove Pre-Fill identity solution.

US.- BetMGM has contracted Prove Identity’s Prove Pre-Fill identity solution

Adam Greenblatt, BetMGM CEO, said: “We’re committed to providing customers with a seamless and secure sports betting experience, and our partnership with Prove is a testament to that safe bet. Prove Pre-Fill adds an extra layer of security, reduces sign-up abandonment, and improves the overall user experience by streamlining the identity verification and authentication processes. Users can now enjoy the BetMGM sports betting and casino experience faster and with greater peace of mind.”

Tom Hill, director of digital identity and head of sports betting and iGaming at Prove, added: “BetMGM is an innovator in the space, always looking to find new and compelling ways to improve the online gaming experience. Prove Pre-Fill is the latest example of that and allows customers to get access to the content they desire faster than ever before through the identity verification process, enabling them to take full advantage of BetMGM’s vast product offerings.”

