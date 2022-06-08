Greentube expands its presence in New Jersey with BetMGM launch

The expansion represents a major milestone for the organization in the United States.

Press release.- Greentube, the NOVOMATIC Digital Gaming and Entertainment division, has significantly boosted its presence in the United States following its launch with BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming operator, in New Jersey.

The expansion represents a major milestone for the organization, as the supplier looks to expand its portfolio in all key regulated markets across the U.S. since making its New Jersey debut in 2021.

Players on BetMGM Casino, Borgata Casino, and Party Casino in New Jersey now have access to top-performing Greentube games, including Apollo God of the Sun™, Prized Panda™ and the Diamond Cash™ series of games which are set to be added in the coming days.

David Bolas, Commercial Director at Greentube, said: “We are thrilled to be launching with such a prominent operator as BetMGM and really appreciate the importance of this partnership as it will see our content added to their leading brands. It’s another very important step for us in the U.S. market where we have had a fantastic start and we are already preparing ourselves for our next launch in the state of Michigan.”

Oliver Bartlett, Director of Gaming at BetMGM, said: “For almost 25 years, Greentube has offered its quality, established content around the world and BetMGM’s addition of their games further shows our commitment to providing players with the largest portfolio in the industry. The innovative Diamond Cash™ titles are immersive and engaging, and will surely be a hit with our player base.”