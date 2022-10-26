BetMGM appoints Rhea Loney as chief compliance officer

Loney will be responsible for managing all gaming regulatory compliance for the brand.

US.- BetMGM has named Rhea Loney as the company’s new chief compliance officer. In her new role, she will be responsible for managing all gaming regulatory compliance for the company under the supervision of interim chief legal officer Joshua Jessen.

Loney will focus on driving compliance goal setting and performance and will coordinate activities with the finance, legal, operations, and technology teams. She will become a member of BetMGM’s executive committee and will work with state regulators.

Loney started her career at Magee, Zeringue & Richardson and was appointed assistant attorney general by the State Racing Commission. She spent almost eight years in this position and then became Penn Interactive’s director of compliance. She was promoted to the position of vice president of compliance and regulatory affairs.

EveryMatrix has launched its gaming portfolio in the US market after announcing an agreement with BetMGM earlier this summer. BetMGM players can enjoy popular titles from EveryMatrix’s gaming studios, including John Daly Spin It and Win It, The Lioness featuring MMA Champion Amanda Nunes, Armadillo Goes West, and the freshly released Mythological Mayhem Supreme Streaks.

BetMGM and the Arizona Cardinals open first NFL stadium sportsbook

BetMGM has opened its retail sportsbook at State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals. The first sportsbook in a National Football League (NFL) stadium is located on The Great Lawn and operates on both the event and non-event days.

The BetMGM Sportsbook is a two-storey, 17,000-square-foot entertainment venue with more than 25 betting kiosks, concert-hosting facilities and dining options. It also offers a 265-square-foot video wall and 38 televisions. During concerts, the sportsbook will serve as an outdoor amphitheatre, hosting events for audiences gathered on The Great Lawn.