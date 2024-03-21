BetMGM and Marriott Bonvoy sign reward collaboration

The accounts will be linked with access to exclusive games, experiences and offers on the BetMGM platform.

US.- BetMGM has signed a reward collaboration with Marriott International’s loyalty programme Marriott Bonvoy. The integration will provide linked accounts and access to exclusive games. The BetMGM Rewards points earned when participating in sports betting or playing online casino can be exchanged for Marriott Bonvoy points.

Adam Greenblatt, BetMGM CEO, said: “The collaboration with Marriott Bonvoy is a monumental differentiator for us. This partnership will extend our brand to millions of potential new customers while offering our players the unique benefit of utilising its gameplay to tap into the world of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of experiences.”

Peggy Roe, Marriott International EVP and CCO, added: We are excited to welcome BetMGM members with more global access to more than 30 hotel brands,10,000 locations and a growing portfolio of exclusive and curated member experiences including sports, music, art and culinary events around the world.”

Last year, Marriott International and MGM Resorts International announced an exclusive long-term strategic licensing agreement. The MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy launched in October 2023, covering 17 MGM resorts.