BetMGM launches nationwide access to sports betting app access for Nevada bettors

BetMGM now allows Nevada residents and visitors to carry funds to mobile markets nationwide.

US.- BetMGM has become the first sports betting app to allow Nevada bettors to carry their funds to mobile markets nationwide. BetMGM’s single account allows users to sign up once in person at an MGM Resorts property in Nevada and then use the app across all US BetMGM mobile markets.

New customers can sign up by downloading the mobile app and visiting one of BetMGM’s nine retail sportsbooks including Bellagio, ARIA, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, MGM Grand, Park MGM, Mandalay Bay and New York-New York. BetMGM currently operates in 29 markets across North America with mobile and retail offerings.

Adam Greenblatt, BetMGM CEO, said: “We’re proud to lead the charge in Nevada with a single account and wallet that simplifies and elevates the betting experience. Our players can now immerse themselves in the excitement of MGM Resorts’ Las Vegas destinations or statewide while seamlessly continuing to place wagers in other BetMGM markets.”

BetMGM’s H1 and Q2 financial results showed a 6 per cent yearly rise in H1 2024 revenue to $1bn. H1 EBITDA was negative $123m. In Q2, net revenue grew 9 per cent year-over-year. Online sports betting net gaming revenue (NGR) increased 16 per cent year-over-year.