betJACK update sports betting app

The Ohio-licensed betting brand has overhauled the betJACK app.

US.- Ohio-licensed betJACK has announced an overhaul of its app. The move includes an upgrade of the parlay builder, Parlay+. Users can select outcomes directly on the market screen.

Adam Suliman, VP of sports and digital gaming for JACK Entertainment, said: “Our team in Ohio has been working with our customers to identify opportunities to improve, and with their feedback, we’re excited to introduce the all-new betJACK app. We take great pride in what we have accomplished, and we’ll continue to build a product in Ohio that not only we can be proud of but one that will provide an experience for our fellow Ohioans to enjoy and be proud of as well.”

This year, betJACK joined the International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA).

Ohio sports betting handle drops to $362.1m in June

Ohio‘s combined retail and online sports betting handle was $362.1m in June, down 18.9 per cent from the $447.5m registered in May. It was the lowest monthly figure since legal sports betting began in the state on January 1. Ohio’s 18 online sportsbooks accounted for 96 per cent of the market.

FanDuel registered a $120.3m handle, DraftKings $117.5m, Bet365 $26.5m, BetMGM $25.8m and Caesars $20.4m. The Ohio Casino Control Commission (OCCC) reported sports betting revenue of $32.6m, down 43.7 per cent from May ($57.8m).