Betfred absorbs and rebrands Sharp Gaming

The operator has absorbed the tech provider into its business.

UK.- Betfred has announced that it has rebranded Sharp Gaming as Betfred Technology after absorbing the supplier into its business. Sharp Gaming’s founder Andrew Daniels has been named group chief information officer. The former Sharp will operate as its own technology department.

Sharp Gaming was launched in May 2020 backed by a £25m investment from Betfred founder Fred Done. Led by Daniels, founder of the agency Degree 53, as CEO, its focus has been on operational services for sports betting and gaming, particularly on developing a new platform for Betfred. That platform is now operational, including player account management, sportsbook and gaming aggregation.

Writing on LinkedIn, Daniels said Betfred’s investment in the supplier now stands at £100m. He wrote: “It was a much bigger and more complex job than I ever thought possible. However, all the hard work was worth it on Grand National Day, which we sailed through.”

Daniels added: “Thanks to my fantastic team, who have worked around the clock since December to ensure the success of the migration. Here’s to the next chapter of innovation, growth and success at Betfred.”

After launching Sharp, Daniels sold Degree 53 to Bally’s Corporation. He had launched the agency in August 2013 after previously working as head of mobile development at Betfred.